Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,237. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

