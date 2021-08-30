Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Express by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after buying an additional 504,547 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

AXP traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.67. The stock had a trading volume of 75,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,484. The stock has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.