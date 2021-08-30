Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 101,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.