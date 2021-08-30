Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce $165.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $114.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $632.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.99 million to $634.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $844.21 million, with estimates ranging from $800.90 million to $870.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

NYSE:NET opened at $123.57 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.55.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $4,120,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 937,789 shares of company stock worth $100,504,655. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

