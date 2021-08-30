CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

DOCRF stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

