CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Up 30.5% in August

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. 78,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

