Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in August

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

COCSF opened at $5.69 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

