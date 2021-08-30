Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCHGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.79. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

