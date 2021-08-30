Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) is Fourthstone LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,826 shares during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp accounts for approximately 7.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 9.09% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $32,337.47. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,402 shares in the company, valued at $343,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.25. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $216.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

