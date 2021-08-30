Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.00

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.38.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after acquiring an additional 367,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,302,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 742,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 101,728 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 577,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

