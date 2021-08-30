CoinLoan (CLT) Price Tops $14.17 on Major Exchanges

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $27.63 million and $185,884.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.17 or 0.00029043 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

