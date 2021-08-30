Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Up 0.9%

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. 5,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 85,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.21 million and a PE ratio of 35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.10.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. Analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

