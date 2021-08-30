Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFX stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $48.30. 671,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49. Colfax has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

