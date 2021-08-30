Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 970 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 108.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 130.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,935. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

