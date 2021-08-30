Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $142.34. 107,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,647. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $348.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.