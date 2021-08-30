Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $393.06. 4,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,705. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $307.65 and a twelve month high of $396.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

