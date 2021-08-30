Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.85 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after buying an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,072,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,638,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 149,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,346. The firm has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

