Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.29 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after buying an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 763,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $30,294,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $43.37. 14,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,176. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.