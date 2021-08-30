Colonial Trust Advisors Has $4.69 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 178,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,134. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.38.

