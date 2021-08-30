Colonial Trust Advisors Has $5.85 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.