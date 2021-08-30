Colonial Trust Advisors Has $6.56 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Comcast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.63. 245,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,229,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $273.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.