Colonial Trust Advisors Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.03. 18,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,941. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48.

