Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ST traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.75. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

