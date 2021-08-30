Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,410. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

