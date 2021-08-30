Colonial Trust Advisors Lowers Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,758. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.54 and a 52 week high of $153.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGX. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

