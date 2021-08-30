Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 14,804 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,723. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

