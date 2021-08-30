Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 23,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $398,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 148.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 89,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.29. 7,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,061. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

