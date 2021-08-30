Colonial Trust Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded up $25.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,916.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,906.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,677.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

