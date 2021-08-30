Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 3,973 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.03. 209,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,155,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

