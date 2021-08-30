Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 608 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 210,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $12,310,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $173.77. The company had a trading volume of 82,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $457.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.