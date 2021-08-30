Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 6th

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CLAAU opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

