Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Comcast by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Comcast by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.65. 430,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,229,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.15. The company has a market cap of $273.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.