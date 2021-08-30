Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.84 ($6.87).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.27 ($6.20) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.58.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

