Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Short Interest Update

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 29th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 80.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 158,901 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESXB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,845. Community Bankers Trust has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

