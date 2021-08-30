Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the highest is $56.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $52.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $221.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $222.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $207.85 million, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $208.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $757.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.87. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

