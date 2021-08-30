Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Up 35.0% in August

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the July 29th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE SBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. 20,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.