Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..
A number of brokerages have commented on BVN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
NYSE:BVN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 0.72. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.32.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
Read More: What is Forex?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.