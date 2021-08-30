Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

A number of brokerages have commented on BVN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,120,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 0.72. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

