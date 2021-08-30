Comparing Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allin and NetScout Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A NetScout Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00

NetScout Systems has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.65%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Allin.

Volatility & Risk

Allin has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allin and NetScout Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems $831.28 million 2.50 $19.35 million $1.15 24.38

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems 3.04% 4.44% 2.85%

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Allin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allin Company Profile

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

