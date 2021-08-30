Comparing Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) & BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and BTRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 6.41 -$17.04 million N/A N/A BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -16.21

BTRS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -78.75% N/A -125.52% BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Recruiter.com Group and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89

BTRS has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.34%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

BTRS beats Recruiter.com Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

