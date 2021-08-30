Comparing Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) & BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Recruiter.com Group and BTRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Recruiter.com Group
|$8.50 million
|6.41
|-$17.04 million
|N/A
|N/A
|BTRS
|N/A
|N/A
|-$4.45 million
|($0.68)
|-16.21
Profitability
This table compares Recruiter.com Group and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Recruiter.com Group
|-78.75%
|N/A
|-125.52%
|BTRS
|N/A
|-23.07%
|-11.26%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
55.0% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Recruiter.com Group and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Recruiter.com Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|BTRS
|0
|1
|8
|0
|2.89
BTRS has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.34%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.
Summary
BTRS beats Recruiter.com Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Recruiter.com Group
Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
About BTRS
BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
