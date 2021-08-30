Comparing Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) & PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tscan Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A PolarityTE -266.25% -103.16% -56.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tscan Therapeutics and PolarityTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 PolarityTE 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tscan Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 151.35%. Given Tscan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tscan Therapeutics is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and PolarityTE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tscan Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PolarityTE $10.13 million 5.71 -$42.85 million ($1.14) -0.62

Tscan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PolarityTE.

Summary

Tscan Therapeutics beats PolarityTE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

