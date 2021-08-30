Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 5,367 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.15% of Patrick Industries worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,054. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK opened at $86.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.65. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

