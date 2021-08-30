Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires Shares of 156,834 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156,834 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of Range Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,204,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $15.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

