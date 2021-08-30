Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.08% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $142.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.82. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,227 shares of company stock worth $3,208,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.