Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of TriNet Group worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in TriNet Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 420,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $91.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $231,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,509 shares of company stock worth $12,395,082. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.