Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,480 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

