Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 7,967 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 39,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWX opened at $69.20 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

