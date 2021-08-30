Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys New Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 152,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 23,364.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $52.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

