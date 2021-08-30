Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Black Hills worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 460,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 349.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314,860 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 86.7% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $8,935,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $7,629,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $70.71 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $72.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

