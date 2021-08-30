Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 320,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 97,415 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Fund boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Fund now owns 142,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 117,556 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT opened at $65.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

