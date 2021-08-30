Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Ingevity worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $82.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

